‘Bhagwan tera bhala kare’: Woman breaks down in tears as man returns phone she lost at Indore Station

Ahirwar posted the video of the moment on Instagram with a translated caption that reads, “Thank God we were the ones who found the mobile.”

When she got her mobile back, she started crying, praising and blessing Ahirwar. At one point, she also said, “Bhagwan tera bhala kare (May God bless you).”

Once he called, he learned that it was a woman who had lost her mobile, and that they were outside the station. So, Ahirwar rushed outside, met the woman and returned her mobile.

In the clip, Raghu Ahirwar says his sister picked up a phone at Indore Station. Once he checked the mobile phone, he found it was unlocked. To find the owner, he started scrolling through the phone and finally called the first number he found in the call log.

A man shared a heartwarming video of the moment he returned a lost phone to a woman at Indore Station. Raghu Ahirwar found the device unlocked and used the call log to track down the owner, who broke down in tears and showered him with blessings after realising her phone was safe.

How did social media react? An individual wrote, “You did a nice thing, bro.” Another added, “Thank you, there should be more people in the country like you.”

A third commented, “Great civic sense.” Many reacted to the post using heart or clapping emoticons.

What to do if you lose your mobile on the train or at the station?

According to PIB, “Mobile Phones constitute a major portion of items lost or misplaced by passengers in trains and at stations.”

You can dial 139 or visit railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in to register your grievances. You can visit sancharsaathi.gov.in to block your phone's IMEI.

You can also ask your coach attendant for a “First Information Report/Complaint Form” if you lose your mobile phone on a moving train.