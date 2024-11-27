Blood-red liquid floods Hyderabad streets, sparks panic among residents

Residents of Venkatadri Nagar, an area near the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate in Hyderabad, were left horrified after the streets were flooded with red water. The liquid reportedly gushed out of a manhole and flooded the roads, making it look like they were covered in blood. A liquid that looked like blood flooded Hyderabad streets. (Sourced)

The situation reportedly caused breathing difficulties for the residents because of the foul stench of the liquid. Videos of the scene with roads covered in blood-like liquid also went viral on social media.

What caused it?

"The incident shows how there is no monitoring of industrial waste being disposed of in the area. Pollution control board or GHMC has to initiate stringent measures against dumping this wastage in the street. There has to be a proper supervision of waste management in the vicinity," K Lakshman, a resident of Jeedimetla, told the Times of India (TOI).

Several residents alleged that illegal dumping of expired paint into the sewage system caused the situation. However, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) dismissed that claim.

What did the authorities say?

"There have been no prior reports of such coloured water flowing from the local sewer network. This suggests that the chemical wastage was likely dumped directly onto the streets," a water board official from the Quthbullapur division told the outlet.

According to reports, local people claimed that industries previously dumped waste in the already polluted river in the area. The residents have reportedly appealed to the government to check the illegal dumping.

Similar incidents

Last year in 2023, New York residents were shocked to see green slime oozing onto streets from sewers. Reportedly, it was tracing dye, often used to spot leaks in low-light situations like underground pipes or sewers.