B'luru driver customises paddle shifter in car due to shoulder pain, his idea is a hit on the Internet

Bengaluru, known for its tech-savvy culture, never fails to amaze people. Every now and then, interesting stories brew from the city and go viral on social media. This time, an Uber driver's unique paddle shifter became the talk of the town as it impressed many. When X user Parth Parmar was travelling in the driver's cab, he noticed the paddle shifter and shared about it on the microblogging platform. Customised paddle shifter by Bengaluru Uber driver. (X/@Parth Parmar)

In his tweet, Parmar wrote, "This Uber driver designed paddle shifter himself cause he was having shoulder pain while changing gears. The whole thing cost him ₹9,000! This could be huge. I wish he gets the right support and guidance to make it big. No dearth of talent in India." (Also Read: Cab driver watches videos while behind the wheel. Uber, Mumbai Police react to distressing incident)

He also explained about the mechanism in another tweet and wrote, "He turned the stick behind the steering into a paddle shifter, connected with a chip which activates the relays which drives the motor assembly to shift the gear."

Take a look at his post here:

This tweet was shared a few days ago on social media. The post has since received close to 11,000 views and numerous likes. Many even took to the comments section to express their fascination with such technology. (Also Read: Uber ride for ₹6? Bengaluru woman’s tweet leaves netizens in disbelief)

Check out what people said about it here:

An individual wrote, "It's fascinating how personal experiences can drive inventive solutions. This Uber driver's ingenuity highlights the power of addressing discomfort with creative engineering. Forget the Batmobile, we've got the 'Shoulder Saver' @Uber_India. Kudos to the driver for turning gear changing into a pain-free, customized experience.

It's like upgrading your ride and your well-being simultaneously."

A second commented, "He could have opted for an automatic system. Innovative thinking nevertheless."

"Sounds cool. I'm reminded of a car of James Bond," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Excellent."