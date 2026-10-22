Bolivia’s own Hachiko: Loyal rooster Martin waits outside hospital years after owner’s death
Much like Hachiko, a faithful rooster named Martin refuses to leave the grounds of a Bolivian hospital years after his owner passed away.
Outside the Oncology Institute of Eastern Bolivia in Santa Cruz, a rooster named Martín roosts in the trees and wanders the entrance, just as he has done for years. Arriving as a chick alongside a cancer patient who travelled for treatment, Martín remained on the hospital grounds after his owner passed away, refusing to leave the place where they last arrived together.
Sharing his story, ANI posted, “‘Martin’, the rooster, stands outside the Oncology Institute of Eastern Bolivia, where he arrived eight years ago when his owner was admitted as a cancer patient before dying, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.” The news agency also shared a series of photos showing the bird standing outside the medical institute.
Also Read: Australian zoo celebrates its first cassowary egg since 1992, featuring a bright green shell made for survival
Who takes care of Martin?
Local news portal ADN News reported that hospital workers and nearby business owners feed the bird. Dubbed ‘Bolivian Hachiko,’ he is known for approaching people who offer him food. No one catches the rooster, so it stays near the hospital.
Also Read: Video: Elephant carrying silver howdah panics at Karnataka Dasara celebration, damages vehicles before being tranquilised
Martin’s quiet presence has transformed him into a cherished icon of resilience for patients, visitors, and hospital staff alike. Much like Hachiko, the legendary Akita who waited daily at a Tokyo train station for nine years after his owner's death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More