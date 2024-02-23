Brain teaser: NASA shares an interesting puzzle with a cat emoji as a hint. Can you solve it?

NASA took to Instagram to share a puzzle based on an image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. To make things interesting, the space agency also shared two hints and one of them is a cat emoji. Do you think you can solve this puzzle before the time runs out? Brain teaser: What do you think this Hubble image shows? (Instagram/@nasahubble)

“It’s game time!. We’ve got another Hubble puzzle for you to solve. What do you think this image is? Comment your guess before time runs out! Hint: A dying star created this cosmic object, casting off its outer layers of material in a series of pulses at 1,500-year intervals. And another hint: [Cat emoji]”.

What is this quiz by NASA all about?

The puzzle is simple. NASA shared a video that shows pieces of a picture appearing one by one on the screen. The challenge is to identify the image, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, before the video ends.

Take a look at this Hubble puzzle to see if you can solve it:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 2.9 lakh views. The share has also accumulated nearly 7,500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the puzzle.

What did Instagram users say about this Hubble Puzzle?

“I love you NASA Hubble,” wrote an Instagram user. “I knew that was the Cat’s Eyes Nebula,” added another. “I am very proud of myself now,” expressed a third.

About Cat’s Eye Nebula:

According to a blog published by NASA, the Cat's Eye Nebula, also known as NGC 6543, is a “visual ‘fossil record’ of the dynamics and late evolution of a dying star. It is estimated to be 1,000 years old”.

Hubble observations revealed the intricate structures of the nebula back in 1994. The images of this cosmic object taken by the space telescope show “bull's-eye pattern of eleven or more concentric rings” around the Cat’s Eye.

What are your thoughts on this puzzle by NASA? Did you manage to solve the brain teaser before the time ran out?