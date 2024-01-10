Brave cat defends itself against attacking cobra. Watch hair-raising video

A video of a scary confrontation between a cat and a snake was shared on social media. The video shows how the feline uses its agility to scare the reptile and save its own life. The image shows a confrontation between a cat and a cobra. (Reddit/@Sans010394)

The video is being shared on various social media platforms. Just like this user on Reddit shared the video with the caption, “Cat defends itself from attacking Cobra!”

In the viral video, a cat is seen sitting in the corner of a house inside a box. Within moments, a snake comes crawling towards the cat. For a moment, it seems like the cobra is going to strike the cat, but the feline turns out to be faster and smacks the reptile with its paws. This goes on for a few moments, and finally, the snake accepts its defeat and wriggles away.

Watch this video of the brave cat below:

The cat video was posted six days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with nearly 40,000 upvotes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this cat video?

“This particular cat smacks so incredibly fast. Is my cat holding back?” wrote a Reddit user. “Cobra was like ‘I’m out’,” posted another. “What was it planning to do? Eat the whole cat?!” wondered a third.

“There's a cool video out there showcasing a cat's reaction time vs a snake, and the snakes are nowhere close to the speed cats have. But yeah, I guess if the snake manages to get a single bite, that would be the end,” added a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video of a cat and a snake? Did the video leave you scared?