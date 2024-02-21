British man punches steward on Thai Airways flight. Watch

A British man faced arrest after he punched a flight attendant on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow. As per reports, the man went "smashing" around in the bathroom. Flight attendants and fellow passengers intervened to stop him, and that’s when he punched one of the staff members, who fell to the floor from the blow. The British man who punched a steward on a Thai Airways flight was arrested. (Unsplash/Siddharth shah)

As per the Independent, the man was arrested after he landed in London. “We met the aircraft on arrival and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and endangering an aircraft,” informed a statement from the Metropolitan Police. “He remains in custody. Another man was taken to hospital. His condition was assessed as not life-threatening,” the department added.

A video of the incident made its way onto social media and has gone viral. In the video, a few people are seen trying to stop the man, including a steward. In the commotion, the man throws a punch, and the steward falls. While a few passengers are seen helping the airline staff, others are captured restraining the man.

Take a look at the video of the fight:

A woman who witnessed the incident told the Metro, “He was in the toilet, and he started screaming and shouting. He started smashing the door, and it came away from the hinges”.

“An older guy – in the white t-shirt – tried to get him out. A fight broke out and he ended up smacking the flight attendant. I think he broke his nose,” she added.

“Two passengers sat either side of him and kept pulling him down. We had to put up with his shouting. He was being very verbally abusive,” she further told the outlet.

‘It was rough. People were swapping seats and moving kids to the back of the plane. [Upon landing] the police came on and got him off,” the witness added.