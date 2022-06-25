Cat startles dog, pooch does this to take revenge. Watch hilarious video

Cat videos are fun to watch. The same can be said about the dog videos too. However, do you know what is even more entertaining to watch? A video which showcases a cat, as well as, a dog. Just like this video shared on Reddit. There is a chance that the incident showcased in the video will leave you laughing out loud.

The video is posted with a simple caption that reads, “Take that kitty!” The clip opens to show a kitty and doggo sitting on a couch. The dog tries to get friendly with the cat but the ball of fur ends up startling the pooch. For a moment, the dog stops and looks around, then takes its revenge by doing something hilarious.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video to see what the dog does. Also, don't forget to notice the cat's expression at the end of the video as it makes the clip even funnier to watch.

The video has been posted some a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 21,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Cat wants him grounded,” wrote a Reddit user. “The thought process of the dog is truly astonishing, if you think about it,” posted another. “Thinks about directly messing with cat, knows cat can mess with him back if he tries, uses gravity and physics to push a pillow on top of him, using the pillow as a tool to smush cat slightly. Smart dog. Was gonna say though the cat wasn't being nice, but dog didn't give him personal space either,” expressed another. “I love the look on the cats face…’yo, are ya gonna help me or what?’” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?