Chef cat ‘tests’ weird viral hacks so you don’t have to. Watch

Are you a cat video enthusiast? Are you someone who loves watching the various cat videos on the Internet? Are you someone who often searches for videos involving kitties? Then there is a chance that you already follow the Instagram handle That Little Puff. In case you’re unware, this is a profile in which various videos of a cat are shared. The clips show the furry creature ‘trying out’ different things from cooking new recipes to testing viral life hacks. Just like the latest clip posted on the page and as a cat lover, it may leave you very happy.

The video opens to show someone trying to stack eggs on top of one another using salt. The clip then changes to another shot to showcase the cute cat ‘trying’ it out. The video also shows two other weird life hacks that the cat tries out.

“Somehow no one talks about that chicken wing,” reads the caption of the video. In case you’re wondering, this particular food item makes a quick appearance on the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted just an hour ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered several likes. In fact, the post has accumulated more than 16,000 likes so far and the numbers are increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. A few also wrote how the cat is very cute and they absolutely love the little ball of fur.

“I trust everything this cat does. If he says it’s right then it is,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love when puff clears its throat. It feels like phew,” posted another. “Puff the scientist,” expressed a third. A few also pointed that they managed to spot the chicken wing.

What are your thoughts on the video?