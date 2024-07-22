Chennai man throws away diamond necklace worth 5 lakh in trash. Here’s what happens next

A man in Chennai had a lucky escape after accidentally tossing a ₹5 lakh diamond necklace into the garbage. Devaraj received the necklace as a wedding gift from his mother to his daughter for their upcoming ceremony, as per reports. The diamond necklace was found inside a waste bin after an extensive search by the sanitation workers. (Representative image/Bloomberg)

As soon as Devaraj realised he had thrown away the necklace, he immediately contacted the authorities. After a painstaking search by the sanitation workers, the diamond necklace was found in the trash, reported India Today.

J. Anthonysamy, a driver with the waste management company Urbaser Sumeet - a company contracted by the Chennai Corporation for waste management - led the search of nearby bins. Under the supervision of senior waste management officials, the necklace was eventually found entangled in a garland inside a waste bin.

After the necklace was found, Devaraj expressed his gratitude towards the authorities for their timely help and the garbage collection staff for their extensive search.

How CISF personnel helped a woman find diamond ring at Bengaluru airport?

Earlier, an X user, Aakanksha Singh, lost her diamond ring at Bengaluru airport. However, the CISF personnel’s timely intervention helped the woman find her lost ring. Singh shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her gratitude towards CISF personnel Rajesh Singh and Vinay Kumar Rai for their efforts and dedication to help her.

In the post, Singh expressed, “Today at Kempegowda International Airport, I lost my diamond ring. But with the help of Mr Rajesh Singh and Mr Vinay Kumar Rai from CISF, I was able to find my ring.”

She added, “All thanks to their coordination and helping nature. Your help is highly appreciated.” Alongside, she posted pictures of the badges of the CISF personnel who helped her out in finding the valuable item.