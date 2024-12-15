Chinese man reunites with millionaire parents after 26 years, rejects wealth to stay humble

Bollywood fans are no strangers to stories of destitute protagonists discovering they belong to wealthy families. However, such stories are not confined to the realm of fiction. In a real-life tale reminiscent of a movie plot, a young man from China spent most of his life as an orphan, only to discover his affluent roots years later. In China, a kidnapped boy reunited with his wealthy family after 26 years, staying grounded. (Pixabay)

Kidnapped at three months old

Shi Qinshuai, now 26, was abducted when he was just three months old, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. His parents, devastated by the loss, spent decades searching for him, sparing no expense in their efforts. Over the years, the family reportedly spent more than ₹1 crore (£100,000) in their quest to reunite with their son.

After years of anguish and persistence, Shi’s parents finally located him. On December 1, their reunion marked not only the end of a long search but also the beginning of a new chapter in Shi’s life.

From orphan to heir

Shi’s world was turned upside down when he discovered his origins. Born into a millionaire family, he had spent his entire childhood unaware of his true identity. His return was celebrated with great fanfare, and his parents planned to shower him with lavish gifts, including keys to multiple flats and a luxury car.

However, Shi’s response took everyone by surprise. Choosing simplicity over extravagance, he requested only one flat where he and his wife could start their new life. “I don’t want my family to lose their grounding after experiencing so much affluence,” he said, displaying remarkable humility.

Shi’s story has struck a chord with people, with netizens expressing a mix of admiration and scepticism. While many praised his grounded approach and strong values, others questioned his motives, suggesting he might be seeking attention or sympathy.

Currently, Shi earns a living through his live-streaming channel, staying focused on building a life of his own.