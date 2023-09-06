Cop cleans clogged drain causing waterlogging in Hyderabad road

A video showing a traffic cop in Hyderabad going beyond her call of duty has won people’s hearts. The video shows how she uses her bare hands to remove the items clogging a drain. The image shows a cop cleaning a drain. (X/@HYDTP)

Hyderabad Traffic Police took to X to share the video along with an appreciative caption. “Smt. D. Dhana Laxmi, ACP Tr South West Zone, cleared the waterlogging by removing the clog at drain water near Tolichowki flyover,” the department wrote as they posted the video.

The clip opens to show a road filled with water, halting traffic. A person is seen trying to clear the clogging. Soon, the cop joins him to speed up the process of cleaning. The video ends with the waterlogging reducing rapidly due to their joint efforts.

Take a look at this video posted by Hyderabad Police:

The video was posted on September 5. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.2 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered close to 3,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of the cop from Hyderabad?

“Hats off to your efforts ma’am,” posted an X user. “Thank you,” added another. “Whatever the traffic police have done, it was to clear the water logs and to clear the traffic,” joined a third. “Appreciate such acts - Police MUST have their own TV channel to elevate good deeds and acts to become more closer to the public,” suggested a fourth. “Great job ma’am,” wrote a fifth.