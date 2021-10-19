Home / Trending / Cop saves life of pregnant woman trying to get down from moving train. Watch
Cop saves life of pregnant woman trying to get down from moving train. Watch

The video of the man's bravery shared on Twitter prompted people to post appreciative comments.
The image shows the cop saving a woman.(Twitter/@ShivajiIRTS)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 12:51 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff member is being hailed as hero for his prompt action that resulted in saving a pregnant woman’s life. A video, shared on Twitter, captured the incident recorded at Kalyan Railway Station.

Shivaji M Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway in Mumbai, took to Twitter to share the video. “Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today. Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train,” he wrote while posting the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 2,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“I really appreciate the alertness of the officer it's great to see them so alert and fast. One more thing such things keeps happening on daily basis at Kalyan Stn issue needs to be studied and needful steps must be taken,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute for such bravery act. Every human life is precious,” posted another. “Nice work done by the officer salute to him,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

