Couturier surprises 10-year-old designer with custom dress, says he wants to inspire her

Many parents do their best to fuel the dreams of their children. And thanks to the efforts of both parents and the child, many young ones have already started pursuing their dreams and have become a master at it. Just like this 10-year-old girl, Kaia, who is a fashion designer. Kaia is a fashion designer who designs and sews clothes from scratch. Her Instagram is full of her creations. Recently as she turned a year older, Kaia was surprised by her favourite designer with a custom dress.

In a clip shared by designer Gunnar Deatherage you can see him making a stunning black and pink dress for the young girl. He even picks out the fabric and shows the process of making it. In the post's caption, he wrote, "I surprised @kaiaraedesigns with a dream dress, and her reaction legit made me tear up! Seeing kids explore their creativity brings me so much joy! I remember being her age and LOVIBG sewing. What a blessing to be able to pass a little joy along. please go show them some love and follow along with her design journey!"

This video was shared on December 24. Since being uploaded, it has been liked more than one lakh times and has had several likes and comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "That's such a beautiful gesture! She will never forget your kindness!" Another person said, "She looks gorgeous. You did a fantastic job with the dress." A third person added, "OMG how amazing is that! This brought a tear to my eye. "