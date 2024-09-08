Customer finds mold on Burger King burger, company promises to take swift action

After a man was hoping to enjoy a burger ordered from Burger King, he was shocked to discover a mold covered bread. The man, Yaman Dev Sharma, took to X to share about the incident. He posted that he had ordered the burger via Zomato. Later both the official handles of Zomato and Burger King replied to Sharma. The customer shared the photo of the moldy burger on social media. (X/@YamanDev)

"Ordered from Burger King via Zomato. After finishing the fries, I opened the burger (Veg Whooper), and today I came to know that they have launched a new flavour. Where the mold is coming free with the burger bread," wrote Sharma in the post. He also posted pictures of the moldy burger. (Also Read: ‘This is inhuman’: Drenched Zomato agent tries to spot customer who ordered food while stuck in traffic)

Take a look at the post here:

After this post was shared, Zomato and Burger King also responded to Sharma's complaints.

Here's what they said:

Zomato Cares said, "This is very shocking. We are sorry you had to go through this. We will investigate it. In the meantime, a member of our team will definitely call you. For this, please DM us your registered contact number."

They later also informed, “Hello Yemen, We have resolved your issue via email. We are sorry that your experience with us was not completely smooth. Rest assured, we are committed to improving our service. If you require any further assistance, please let us know.” (Also Read: Zomato delivery agent balances work and parenthood by bringing 2-year-old daughter to work, company reacts

Meanwhile, Burger King also asked Sharma for the order details and specifics and assured him that they would investigate the matter thoroughly.

Here's how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "File a complaint against the store through the FSSAI website or app. I've seen that they take action, so at least do your bit. We all must contribute to making restaurants adhere to food quality and safety standards. If you don't file a complaint, I'm sure the store will repeat this."

Another person added, "They take the utmost care when preparing the burger, how come the chef didn't notice the mold or fungus? Are you sure this is a fresh bitten burger?"

"Shame on you, Burger King, for playing with the health of others," commented Shabad Khan."