Delhi man poses as foreigner, confronts auto driver over ₹6,000 fare to Connaught Place

Moments later, Singh switches to Hindi and confronts the driver for accepting the inflated fare. Calling out the behaviour, he says, “Isi ki vajah se India ka naam kharab hota hai,” which translates to, “This is why India’s reputation gets tarnished.”

In the video, Singh is seen repeatedly confirming the unusually high amount in English, asking if it is acceptable to pay ₹6,000 for the journey. Each time, the auto driver agrees without hesitation.

Speaking in English and pretending to be unfamiliar with local fares, Singh asks the driver how much it would cost to reach CP. The driver responds with a fare of ₹600. However, in what appears to be a deliberate attempt to test the driver, Singh then offers to pay ₹6,000 upfront via Google Pay before the ride begins.

A video showing an Indian man posing as a foreigner to test an auto rickshaw driver’s honesty in Delhi has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on Facebook by Gurman Singh, captures him approaching an auto driver and asking for a ride to Connaught Place.

Clip goes viral, sparks debate The video has garnered more than 3.8 million views. Social media users have shared mixed reactions, with some criticising the driver while others debated the ethics of such experiments.

One user wrote, “This is exactly why tourists feel cheated in India.” Another commented, “Wrong on the driver’s part, but trapping someone like this also feels unfair.”

A third user said, “Not every auto driver is like this, but such incidents damage trust.” Another added, “He should have refused or corrected the amount, this is disappointing.”

Some viewers also pointed out broader systemic issues. “This is more about lack of regulation than individual behaviour,” one user wrote, while another commented, “People need better awareness about fair pricing and honesty.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)