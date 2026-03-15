Delhi man poses as foreigner, confronts auto driver over ₹6,000 fare to Connaught Place
A man pretended to be a foreigner and offered ₹6,000 to an auto driver for a ride to Connaught Place, later confronting him in Hindi in a viral video.
A video showing an Indian man posing as a foreigner to test an auto rickshaw driver’s honesty in Delhi has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on Facebook by Gurman Singh, captures him approaching an auto driver and asking for a ride to Connaught Place.
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Speaking in English and pretending to be unfamiliar with local fares, Singh asks the driver how much it would cost to reach CP. The driver responds with a fare of ₹600. However, in what appears to be a deliberate attempt to test the driver, Singh then offers to pay ₹6,000 upfront via Google Pay before the ride begins.
Driver agrees to inflated amount
In the video, Singh is seen repeatedly confirming the unusually high amount in English, asking if it is acceptable to pay ₹6,000 for the journey. Each time, the auto driver agrees without hesitation.
Moments later, Singh switches to Hindi and confronts the driver for accepting the inflated fare. Calling out the behaviour, he says, “Isi ki vajah se India ka naam kharab hota hai,” which translates to, “This is why India’s reputation gets tarnished.”
Watch the clip here:
Clip goes viral, sparks debate
The video has garnered more than 3.8 million views. Social media users have shared mixed reactions, with some criticising the driver while others debated the ethics of such experiments.
One user wrote, “This is exactly why tourists feel cheated in India.” Another commented, “Wrong on the driver’s part, but trapping someone like this also feels unfair.”
A third user said, “Not every auto driver is like this, but such incidents damage trust.” Another added, “He should have refused or corrected the amount, this is disappointing.”
Some viewers also pointed out broader systemic issues. “This is more about lack of regulation than individual behaviour,” one user wrote, while another commented, “People need better awareness about fair pricing and honesty.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More