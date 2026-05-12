Delhi man says ‘traffic rules don’t apply’ after spotting car parked at DTC bus stop; traffic police responds

A man in Delhi has called out what he described as a routine violation of traffic rules after spotting a car parked in front of a DTC bus stop. His post on X drew public attention and prompted a response from Delhi Traffic Police. A man in Delhi called out illegal parking near a bus stop, and traffic police acknowledged the issue. (X/@bhaumikgowande) (Also read: Delhi Police takes action after child throws balloons from car, biker narrowly escapes crash) Man calls out parking violation Taking to X, the man, identified as Bhaumik Gowande, shared photos of a car parked in front of a bus stop and expressed frustration over what he suggested was a larger problem of traffic indiscipline in the city. “We are never going to achieve traffic discipline in Delhi because traffic rules don’t apply to ‘gamma ke balak’ from NCR.. imagine the dehati-ness of owning a 20 lac car and audacity to park everyday in front of DTC bus stop. Delhi Traffic Police please do something,” Gowande wrote in his post. Take a look here at the post:

The photos shared by Gowande showed the vehicle parked in a way that appeared to block access to the DTC bus stop. His post soon caught the attention of several users, many of whom echoed similar concerns about illegal parking and poor enforcement of road rules in the national capital. (Also read: ‘Called at 1 am, help arrived in 10 minutes’: Founder lauds Delhi Police for quick response to noise complaint) Delhi Traffic Police responds The post also reached Delhi Traffic Police, who responded through their official X handle and said that the matter had been forwarded to the concerned official. “Thank you, TI/Vasant Vihar circle, @TIVVCt68 has been informed, who will look into the matter. You may also contact ACP-T/South West District. @dcptrafficndr03,” Delhi Traffic Police wrote. Check out the post here: