Delhi pollution crisis prompts man to fly to Singapore: 'My lungs not ready for this 400 to 40 AQI transition'

As the national capital continues to struggle with worsening air quality, a social media post on X has gained attention for capturing the stark contrast between Delhi’s toxic air and cleaner global destinations. A user named Naman Jain posted a photograph of an aircraft parked at an airport gate with the caption, "Byee Delhi". A man travelled from Delhi to Singapore, posting how the shift from hazardous air to clearer skies felt like a major relief.(X/@JainNaman267)

In another post, he shared an image of the Singapore skyline with the text, "Hello Singapore, my lungs are definetly not ready for this 400 -> 40 AQI transition". The comparison between Delhi’s pollution levels and Singapore’s significantly cleaner air resonated strongly with many users online.

From Singapore to Sydney for fresher air

Jain continued documenting his journey by sharing a follow up post from Sydney, captioning it, "Helloo Sydney, this has to be one of the best view so far". The accompanying image offered a room side view of the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Delhi’s air quality remains alarming

Meanwhile, Delhi residents continued to face hazardous air conditions throughout the weekend. As of 8 am on Sunday, the city recorded an average AQI of 385, placing it firmly in the very poor category. The situation was far worse in specific neighbourhoods. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 412, Chandni Chowk 418, ITO 417, and Bawana 436, placing these areas in the severe category.

Saturday was no different, with the Central Pollution Control Board reporting an AQI of 386 for the city. On Friday too, Delhi’s air remained in the very poor category, though this was a slight improvement from earlier in the week.

A week of hazardous pollution

During the earlier part of the week, Delhi witnessed severely toxic air. AQI levels reached 428 on Tuesday, 418 on Wednesday, and 404 on Thursday. These readings placed the city in the hazardous zone and raised concerns about the health impact on millions of residents.

Understanding AQI levels

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

