Delhi woman told to ‘leave the country’ after post on dog’s sleepless nights due to Diwali crackers

Festivals like Diwali are synonymous with joy, light, and togetherness, yet they can pose serious challenges for pet owners. The loud explosions and dazzling displays of fireworks, integral to Diwali, often cause extreme anxiety for animals. Recently, a Delhi-based literary agent, took to social media to share the distress her dog endured during the celebrations. Her post triggered a heated online debate, revealing the delicate balance between tradition and animal welfare. A Delhi pet owner shared her dog's distress during Diwali fireworks, sparking online debate. (X/@therealnaomib)

The woman named Naomi Barton voiced her concerns on X (formerly Twitter) about her dog, who suffers from a heart condition, trembling with fear during the fireworks. In her post, Barton shared, "Happy Diwali! My dog has a heart condition and has been trembling with anxiety for the last hour. This will be her second night of sleeplessness. I hope those making loud explosive noises feel a deep sense of spiritual fulfilment!”

Social media reacts: A divide between tradition and animal ights

Barton's post garnered a variety of responses, both sympathetic and critical. Some dog owners resonated with her concerns, understanding the stress pets endure during Diwali. However, many commenters defended the fireworks tradition, arguing that it has deep cultural significance.

One comment bluntly stated, “Yes, lots of people have lots of problems. The whole world will not change for you.” Another response added, “Leave the country with your dog." Some users invoked “whataboutism,” shifting the conversation to other celebrations, saying that animals suffer during Eid and Thanksgiving as well, sparking debate over selective outrage.

Another commenter argued that Barton was being overly dramatic, stating, “People have been bursting crackers for years; this sensitivity is new.” However, some users backed Barton, empathising with her pet’s struggle, with one noting, “Fireworks are hard on many pets, and there are alternatives to celebrate.”

Celebrity advocacy under fire during festive season

This conversation around fireworks and animals extends beyond social media users, touching on celebrity advocacy. Earlier, actor Rajpal Yadav faced criticism when he appealed for a firework-free Diwali while promoting chicken biryani in another post, leading some to accuse him of “hypocrisy” for selective animal empathy.

Festivals often bring celebrity advocacy for animal welfare to the forefront. Diwali, with its intense lights and sounds, particularly affects pets, especially dogs, who have a more sensitive hearing range than humans. Fireworks that sound celebratory to humans can be deeply unsettling for animals, causing heightened anxiety.