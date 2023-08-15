Demon Slayer-inspired planes leave fans stunned. Watch

Demon Slayer fans, gather! A video showcasing Demon Slayer jets in Japan has gone viral on social media. These jets are a collaboration between All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Kimetsu No Yaiba. Since this video was shared, it has left many people in awe. Several even expressed excitement upon seeing these jets and wished to travel in them. (Also Read: Pikachu Jet takes to the skies of Delhi, Japanese Ambassador shares pic) Snapshot of the Demon Slayer plane that flies in Japan.(Instagram/@otakuintokyo)

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @otakuintokyo. The clip opens to show all Demon Slayer characters while a person boards the plane. Even the pilot's announcement was made in the voice of the main character of the show- Tanjiro.

Other fine details in the jet include air hostesses wearing Nezuko and Shinobu's pattern-designed aprons. At the end of the flights, each passenger is also given a Demon Slayer Jet boarding certificate and a few stickers.

Watch the video of this Demon Slayer jets here:

This video was shared a week ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.2 million times. Many have also liked the video and flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, " I want to fly on these planes. OMG, thanks for posting! Literally the best thing I've seen." A second joked, "Better hope that plane isn't a demon." A third commented, "All aboard the Mugen Plane!" "After Pikachu, now Demon Slayer, I think ANA is cool for doing this."

What are your thoughts on this jet? Would you like to fly in it?