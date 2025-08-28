The Ambani family has begun their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in grand style, welcoming Lord Ganesha to their Mumbai residence, Antilia. The festivities were marked by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant personally bringing home the Ganpati idol, fondly referred to as “Antilia Cha Raja” by devotees. At Antilia, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant welcomed guests with smiles during Ganpati celebrations,.(Instagram/ambani_update)

A warm welcome to guests

A new video circulating on Instagram captures the couple greeting guest at the Ganpati celebration in Antilia. Dressed in traditional attire, Anant and Radhika were seen warmly interacting with the guests.

Watch the clip here:

Earlier Glimpses from Antilia

Prior to this, paparazzi accounts had shared clips showing the couple arriving at Antilia in their car under heavy security arrangements. Another widely shared video depicted Anant Ambani personally accompanying the Ganpati idol into the residence.

The idol known as ‘Antilia Cha Raja’

The Ganesh idol worshipped at Antilia holds a special place among devotees and is affectionately known as “Antilia Cha Raja.” Every year, the idol’s arrival is marked with elaborate rituals and celebrations, drawing immense public attention both offline and online.

Past generosity and devotion

This year’s celebrations have also reminded many of the Ambani family’s offerings during Ganesh Chaturthi in 2024. At the time, the idol of Lalbaugcha Raja was adorned with a stunning 20-kilogram gold crown worth ₹15 crore. According to a report by Lokmat Times, this extraordinary offering was presented by Anant Ambani and the Reliance Foundation. Devotees had praised the gesture, describing it as both generous and deeply symbolic of prosperity.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the information.