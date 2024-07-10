Dhruv Rathee, wife Juli Lbr expecting their first child: ‘Baby Rathee coming’

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and his wife Juli Lbr took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child. He shared a beautiful post, adding that they are expecting the arrival of "Baby Rathee" in September. The image shows Dhruv Rathee smiling at the camera with his wife, Juli Lbr. He shared the photo with a post announcing they are expecting a baby. (Instagram/@dhruvrathee)

Rathee and Lbr jointly shared an Instagram post titled “Baby Rathee coming in September.” The post includes three photos.

The first picture shows Lbr with her hands around her belly. She is wearing a beautiful bodycon dress. In the following picture, Rathee joins her, and they are seen smiling at the camera. The third photo shows Lbr looking at the camera with a beautiful smile.

Rathee also took her X to share the news with his fans and followers. He posted a photo to announce the happy news.

Take a look at Dhruv Rathee’s Instagram post here:

How did social media react?

A social media user wrote, “Great news, Dhruv. Many congratulations to you guys.” Another joined in and added, “Many congratulations.” A third quipped, “So happy for you guys.” A few also showed their reactions with heart emoticon.

As a part of his journey, Dhruv Rathee has been sharing his thoughts on socio-political issues in India through his YouTube Channel. In addition to that channel, he has a travel vlog on YouTube, where he shares his travel adventures.

In 2021, he shared a video of his wedding on his travel vlog. He wrote that after being together with his German partner Lbr for seven years, they married in 2021 in Vienna, Austria. He also added that it was a close-knit ceremony attended by their family and friends. Later, they also had a ceremony according to Hindu rituals.