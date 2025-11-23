Doctor explains why 10,000 steps can't undo 10 hours of sitting: 'You can hit step goal but...'

A doctor’s Instagram post about the hidden dangers of prolonged sitting is gaining attention online after he explained why even 10,000 steps a day cannot undo the damage caused by 10 hours of immobility. The doctor said that the damage begins long before people lace up their shoes for an evening walk. (Unsplash/Representative image)

Taking to Instagram, Dr Sumit Kapadia, who, according to his bio, is a vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist, wrote that most people assume that hitting their step goal in the evening cancels out a sedentary workday, but he explained that the body doesn’t work that way. Dr Kapadia said that even if someone achieves their daily 10,000 steps, spending the entire day desk-bound from 9 am to 7 pm still harms circulation.

“This is something I tell my patients almost every day. You can hit your step goal in the evening…but if you’ve been desk-bound from 9 AM to 7 PM, your veins have already taken the damage,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Dr Kapadia explained that vein health depends less on the total distance walked and more on how often a person moves throughout the day. “Circulation doesn’t depend on how much you walk. It depends on how often you move,” he said.

According to the doctor, prolonged sitting leads to blood stagnation, weakening of vein valves, swelling, and a higher risk of varicose veins and even blood clots. The damage, he said, begins long before people lace up their shoes for an evening walk.

“Even a healthy step count cannot reverse 10 hours of immobility,” he said.

Dr Kapadia urged people to break long sedentary stretches by standing up every hour, stretching, walking briefly and engaging the calf muscles, which he described as the body’s “peripheral heart” due to their key role in supporting blood flow.

“Tiny breaks. Huge difference. Your veins don’t need marathons. They need movement,” he concluded.

Social media reactions

