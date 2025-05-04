Doctor’s heartbreaking appeal saves newborn girl from abandonment, video goes viral

A Rajasthan doctor's emotional plea to save a newborn baby girl from abandonment has gone viral, sparking an outpouring of love, support, and hope across social media. Dr Sushma Mogri from Udaipur turned to the internet for help when one of her patient's family decided to abandon her newborn daughter as she was the third girl born in the family. The doctor used the internet's love and support to help the family see the true worth and potential of their baby girl.(Instagram/drsushmamogri)

Unable to convince the family to change their mind, the doctor decided to share a heartbreaking plea on social media, calling for love and support for the newborn. "This beautifuly little baby girl was born yesterday. Her family has been telling her mother to leave her in the hospital because she is their third daughter. Her father has refused to see her," she said in her video, holding the newborn in her arms.

Dr. Mogri expressed her disappointment that regressive, gender-biased attitudes still persist in a country where a woman holds the highest constitutional office of the President. "Sunita Williams made Indian and the world proud with her almost 9 month journey in space. This baby has also been on a 9-month journey in her mother's womb and she was born with limitless aspirations for her life," she said, asking the internet to share their love for the child.

A change of heart

After her post went viral, the doctor chose to harness the overwhelming love and support to help the family see the true worth and potential of their baby girl. In a second video, she shared that the video was viewed over 35 lakh times and thousands of people reached out to her, offering to adopt the child.

"We showed the messages and comments to her family. We told them about the people who were struggling to have children and were ready to adopt the girl. This made them realise the worth of their child. They admitted to their mistake and have decided to take their baby home and love her," she said.

Dr Mongri said that the internet and social media played a massive role in convincing the child's family and thanked all who supported the newborn.