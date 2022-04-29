Dog takes up the role of helper, assists men in planting potatoes. Watch

The chore of planting something can go a lot faster when someone has a trusting helping hand – or in this case a paw. Shared on Reddit, a wholesome clip shows how a very cute doggo took up the role of a helper and assisted two men in planting potatoes.

“I can halp with potatoes too,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a man with a basket filled with potatoes kept beside him. He is seen picking the potatoes and placing them inside the holes on the farming land. Another person is seen filling the holes with soil after that. We won’t give away how the dog fits in the scenario and helps the people, so take a look yourself:

The video has been posted some three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 48,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. People couldn’t stop praising the pooch for all its help.

“The loyal potato hound,” wrote a Reddit user. “Ooo I love him,” posted another. “Some dogs have a habit of digging and hiding food in sand/ground for later use. Hope doggy won't dig it up and take everything out later,” commented a third along with a laughing out loud emoticon.

“I love when a dog sees what you’re doing, understands the objective and decides to try and help. I had a husky who would see me sweeping leaves off the deck or raking the yard, and he’d put his nose to the ground and start walking slowly, trying to push leaves into a pile for me. It… wasn’t as helpful as he probably thought he was being. But it was adorable and really cool that he figured it out on his own and wanted to help,” shared a pet parent.

What are your thoughts on the video?