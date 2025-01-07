‘Dubai view in Noida’: Thick fog shrouds high-rise buildings as Delhi-NCR shiver in cold

Delhi and the NCR region are shivering under the grip of intense cold waves that have enveloped the capital city and its neighbouring areas. Amid this frigid weather, a video from Noida has surfaced on social media, intensifying the chill and leaving viewers feeling even colder. It shows high-rise buildings in the area covered in fog. Screengrab shows glimpses of buildings covered in fog in Noida. (Instagram/@____msd___ravi)

“It’s not Himachal, it’s Noida," Instagram user Ravi Sinha wrote as he shared the video. “Welcome to Noida guys, ye Himachal nahin hai. Jo badal o may apko dhaki hui buildings dikh rahi hai, ye Noida hai doston, apko biswas nehi hoga. Ye adhi buildings e dikh rahi hai aapko. Bilkul zero visibility (Welcome to Noida. The buildings you see shrouded in clouds are in Noida.)

The video reveals towering high-rises cloaked in a veil of fog. The scene makes the urban skyline look like a fog-covered hill station.

People had a lot to say about this video. While some inquired if it was smog, others expressed how they were enjoying the cold. A few claimed that the thick layer in the video was fog, not smog.

“Dubai view in Noida,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Noida bolke sidhe yamraj ke ghar se video bhej rha hai… pagal samjh rha hai hume,” added another. A third expressed, “Yes we have faced this yesterday it's true.” A fourth wrote, “This looks like Gotham city.”

According to the air quality index (AQI) data compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there has been an improvement in air quality in Noida and Greater Noida over the past few days.

