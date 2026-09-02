Dyson launches ₹47,000 toothbrush with AI and camera: ‘Lives in a bathroom… with a camera?’
Dyson said that this new toothbrush has a micro-lens camera and is backed by an “AI machine-learning mechanism”.
Dyson has officially launched its $499.99 (approx. ₹47,000) electric toothbrush and flosser, featuring a camera and AI optical targeting. The high-tech device sparked immediate online debate over its necessity, high price tag, and potential privacy risks.
“Introducing the Dyson CameraJet electric toothbrush and flosser. The only toothbrush with a camera to find the gaps and precision-floss, removing plaque while you brush,” Dyson wrote on its official Instagram page while sharing a video of the newly launched product.
What did social media say?
The announcement soon prompted a wave of reactions from social media users. While some were in awe, others thought that it was unnecessary. A few raised concerns about privacy, highlighting the toothbrush's camera feature.
An individual joked, “‘Can I stream YouTube with it?” Another posted, “Why??? People don’t know how to brush their teeth, so they need a camera for this?”
A third expressed, “I’m a 4-year dental student, graduating next year, and I’d love to test this product out.” A fourth wrote, “Greaaaaaat now our toothbrushes can also spy on everyone.”
What is the toothbrush all about?
Dyson describes its CameraJet electric toothbrush with flosser as “the first toothbrush with a camera to target and precision-floss gaps.” Priced at $499.99, the product is available in three colours.
According to the official Dyson website, the toothbrush comes equipped with a 100k-pixel macro lens camera capable of analysing 28 images per second. It also has an “AI machine-learning mechanism” that “identifies and targets interdental gaps”.
The company further claims that the product "accurately jets up to 0.15ml of liquid between teeth” using a conical jet that helps remove plaque “more effectively”. It is Wi-Fi-enabled and can connect to the Dyson app.
How does the toothbrush work?
A note on Dyson's official website states that the “electric toothbrush has a camera to target gaps and precision-floss while you brush. The 100k pixel macro lens camera, powered by Gap Optical Targeting™, detects gaps between teeth. Once detected, the Conical jet releases a burst of mouth rinse to remove plaque as you brush, while the precisely contoured brush head cleans along the gumline and lifts surface stains.”
Are there privacy concerns?
Dyson claimed, “The camera is used to support functionality such as automatic precision-flossing powered by Gap Optical Targeting™ and, if you choose, live viewing through the MyDyson™ app. It only operates when needed for these features and turns off when not in use. A white light indicates when the camera is active, and the 100k pixel macro lens camera is optimised for short-range detection.”
It added, “When using live viewing, images are streamed directly to your app in real time. They are not stored by Dyson, in the app or uploaded to the cloud. Dyson and third parties do not have access to this live view at any time.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More