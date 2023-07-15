Home / Trending / Elderly man’s dance to Koi Ladki Hai is spreading happiness

Elderly man’s dance to Koi Ladki Hai is spreading happiness

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 15, 2023 11:45 AM IST

A video of an elderly man dancing and lip syncing to the hit Hindi song Koi Ladki Hai has gone viral. The video has left people smiling.

Do you regularly use social media? Then you may be aware of those viral videos that have the power to put a smile almost instantly on someone’s face. Those are the videos you may end up watching over and over again. Just like this clip shared on Instagram that shows an elderly man dancing to the hit Hindi song Koi Ladki Hai.

The image shows the elderly man dancing to the song Koi Ladki Hai. (Instagram/@kharotevijay)
Instagram user Vijay Kharote shared the video that shows him dancing in front of his friends. It is his enthusiastic performance along with his bright smile that make the video simply heartwarming to watch.

About the song Koi Ladki Hai

The famous song Koi Ladki Hai is from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The song is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor.

Take a look at the video of the elderly man dancing to Koi Ladki Hai:

Did the video leave you smiling? Many took to the comments section of the video to express similar feelings. They shared how the clip made them happy.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the elderly man’s dance:

“Nice,” posted an Instagram user. “Nice, please always keep smiling like this,” added another. “Apko dekh k acha laga uncle ji [It’s nice to see you uncle,” joined a third. “Bohot acha laga aapko sab ko kush dekh ke [It feels very nice to see all of you happy],” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted on July 1. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to six million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered several likes. Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video of the elderly man?

