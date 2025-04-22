Menu Explore
Elon Musk’s one-word reaction to post claiming X is ‘Number 1 news app in India’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 22, 2025 12:49 PM IST

Elon Musk’s reaction to a post claiming X is now India’s top news app has received mixed reactions from social media users.

Billionaire entrepreneur and owner of X, Elon Musk, re-shared a post on his platform that has created chatter. In the post, he reacted to an X share, claiming that the platform has emerged as the “#1 news app on the AppStore” in India.

Elon Musk’s reaction to a post about India has gone viral. (REUTERS)

X user @cb_doge, who goes by DogeDesigner and often receives replies from Musk, posted, “BREAKING: X is now the #1 news app on the AppStore in India.” The X user further shared a video capturing the Indian flag.

Also Read: Elon Musk surprises mother Maye Musk with flowers on her 77th birthday in Mumbai: 'Thank you Elon

Elon Musk re-posted the link along with a one-word reaction. He simply wrote “Cool”.

Take a look at the posts here:

Social media reactions:

Musk's comment sparked polarized reactions, with some users celebrating X's success, while others demanded geoblocking or IP restrictions for Indian users, highlighting tensions over cultural differences and online discourse.

An individual wrote, “Mom said stop wasting time on X… now I tell her I’m watching the news.” Another added, “X should be geo-blocked in India.”

Also Read: Elon Musk’s growing family: Who’s rumoured to be the next ‘baby mama’?

A third posted, “No, Elon, this is the worst thing.” A fourth commented, “This is really awesome.”

PM Modi and Elon Musk’s video conference:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American billionaire Elon Musk connected via teleconferencing on April 18. During the meeting, they discussed space, innovation, technology, and mobility domains.

“Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Follow Us On