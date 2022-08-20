Home / Trending / Elon Musk shares letter he received from Stanford lecturer who could have been his professor

Elon Musk shares letter he received from Stanford lecturer who could have been his professor

trending
Updated on Aug 20, 2022 07:39 PM IST

Elon Musk took to Twitter to share the letter he received from a Stanford lecturer who could have been his professor.

Elon Musk's tweet about receiving a letter from a Stanford lecturer who could have been his professor created a buzz.(REUTERS)
Elon Musk's tweet about receiving a letter from a Stanford lecturer who could have been his professor created a buzz.(REUTERS)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Elon Musk’s latest tweet about a letter he received from a Stanford lecturer Bill Nix has created a buzz online. While posting a picture of the letter, the tech billionaire shared how Nix could have been his professor.

“Nice letter from Bill Nix, who would’ve been my prof at Stanford if I hadn’t put grad studies on (permanent) deferment,” Musk posted. The letter describes how the professor shared it after seeing an interview of the SapceX CEO.

“This is Bill Nix in the Materials Science Department at Stanford. In a recent interview entitled: "Elon Musk on the Early Days of Tesla: Interview Part 1," which was posted on YouTube, you mentioned meeting me at Stanford in 1995 as your prospective professor if you had enrolled in the graduate program at Stanford,” reads the starting para of the letter.

Take a look at the rest of the letter:

The post, since being shared, has gathered over 1.1 lakh likes and counting. The tweet has also prompted people to share various comments. Musk also replied to his own post and joked how the letter is showing his PO Box number and he may have to change it. “Might need a new PO Box after tweeting this,” he tweeted along with a laughing out loud emoticon.

“Amazing,” wrote a Twitter user while re-posting Musk’s tweet. “Amazing letter,” expressed another. “This is so cool,” wrote a third. What are your thoughts on the letter?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral twitter elon musk + 1 more
viral twitter elon musk
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out