Employee in Gurgaon loses new job role after sharing company name with manager: ‘Offer got rescinded’

A professional who spent nearly five years at their previous firm is sharing a "lesson learned" after their move to a new company was derailed. Following their resignation, they disclosed their next employer to their skip-level manager, who claimed a "no-poach" agreement existed between the two firms. Though the new company's CEO denied it, the offer was allegedly rescinded shortly after, leaving the employee to start their job search from scratch and relocate to another city. The employee shared that it happened at a company where they had worked for nearly 5 years. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Told my boss where I was going next. Offer got rescinded soon after,” the Redditor wrote, adding, “I worked at my previous company for 4.5+ years. Most of it was fine, but towards the end I felt the respect and recognition were missing, and my pay had fallen behind the market. So I started looking. I got an offer and resigned. During the discussion I made the mistake of telling my skip-level boss which company I was joining.”

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The boss initially warned the employee not to join, citing a “no-poach agreement”. However, the individual confirmed it with the CEO of the new company, who assured them that no such clause applies to their role.

“A few days later the offer was rescinded. No explanation, but the timing was pretty clear. I didn’t take my resignation back and eventually found another job, but it’s in Mumbai. After almost a decade in Gurgaon, the move is tough,” the individual recalled.

The employee added, “I just wish I hadn’t told him where I was going. Lesson learned.”