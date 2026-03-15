Ex-IAS officer shares why Odisha stood out during family trip: ‘Beaches cleaner than many European coastlines’

An unexpected travel experience in Odisha has drawn praise online after a former IAS officer shared memories from a family trip across the state, highlighting its wildlife, historic temples, and surprisingly clean beaches. The former IAS officer visited places such as Konark, Chilika Lake, Puri, and Dhauli during the trip. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post on X, former IAS officer Shailaja Chandra wrote that the journey left her and her husband pleasantly surprised.

Travelling with their son and grandson, the couple explored several well-known destinations across the eastern Indian state.

“At 81 and 84, my husband and I travelled through Konark, Chilika, Puri, and Dhauli with our son and grandson,” the post adds.

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Odisha’s hidden charm: According to her post, the family visited places such as Konark, Chilika Lake, Puri, and Dhauli during the trip.

One of the highlights of the journey was spotting dolphins at Chilika, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon.

The family also visited the famous Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its unique architecture.

In her post, Chandra described the temple as one that functions “like a sundial”, referring to its stone wheels that are believed to tell time using the position of the sun.

The trip also included a visit to the renowned Jagannath Temple, one of the most important pilgrimage sites in the country.

However, what appeared to impress her the most was the cleanliness of the coastline. She noted that the beaches in Odisha were “cleaner than many European coastlines” she had visited years ago.

Chandra also reflected on how the state remains less celebrated compared with several other tourist destinations in India despite its natural beauty, wildlife, and historic sites.

The post quickly drew attention online, with many users agreeing that Odisha often does not receive the recognition it deserves as a travel destination.

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