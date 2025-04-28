‘Fart jar’ influencer says she’s leaving US after dating a powerful senator: ‘Don’t feel safe’

Stephanie Matto, the influencer who made a business bottling and selling her farts, has now revealed her plans to leave the United States over a romantic entanglement with a senator gone sour. In an Instagram post shared earlier this month, Matto said she no longer feels safe in the country and fears for her family’s wellbeing. Stephanie Matto says she dated a US senator for a year and a half(Instagram/@stepankamatto)

Matto had first spoken about dating a US senator last year. In several posts since her bombshell announcements, she claimed that the senator – whom she has never named – paid her thousands of dollars to eat on camera.

She has been accused several times of lying for clout, but the influencer and reality TV star has stuck to her story.

The latest update

In her video dated April 8, Matto said she has received three ‘cease and desist’ letters from the US senator for speaking about their relationship in public. She claims that she will now leave the US, go to the Czech Republic and seek “alternative living options” as she fears for her life.

Matto also claimed that this would be her last video on the senator.

“This is my last video I’m making in response to my relationship with a US senator. And if you guys are wondering what this relationship with the senator entails, it’s basically an online relationship where he pays me lots of money to watch me eat food,” the influencer behind the now-famous ‘fart jars’ explained.

“For the past year and a half, I’ve been romantically involved with a US senator,” she said, adding that many people managed to guess the senator’s identity using the clues she has dropped.

Threats from the senator

The fact that so many people guessed his name “sent this man into a tailspin”, claimed Matto, adding that he began to threaten her family with deportation.

Matto claims that the senator even hired a company to try and take down all content about him from her social media profiles. “Not to mention he sent me 3 cease and desist letters from his lawyers,” she said.

The influencer said she began to fear for her life and waited for the election to see whether the senator’s party would come into power. With the elections now over, Matto plans to leave the United States, indicating that the senator is a Republican.

“Honestly during the election I was so close to leaking his name,” she said, claiming that several journalists reached out to her. “But as you guys might guess, I was fearing for my life and my family’s safety, so I chose to wait until after the election to see which political party would be in power.

“In the next month or so, I’m going to the Czech Republic and seeking some alternative living options because I do not feel safe right now,” she said.