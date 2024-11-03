Feeling angry at your boss or former partner? These artists can help you punch them

Almost everyone knows the frustrations that come with stress in your work and personal lives. Heavy workloads or burnout can add to the pressures on a person. Simultaneously dealing with frustration in relationships — whether with a partner, family, or friends — adds another layer of emotional exhaustion. Artists create custom statues out of clay that can resemble your former boss or an ex partner or anyone you are particularly unhappy with. (X/@awkwardgoogle)

However, this place in Thailand has found a way to help you take your anger and frustrations out without harming anyone. Artists create custom statues out of clay that can resemble your former boss or an ex partner or anyone you are particularly unhappy with. People then use these statues to punch or slap to get their frustrations out without causing any real harm and de-stress in peace.

A viral video showed a bunch of people punching replicas of their not-so-loved ones and also screaming and yelling at the sculptures to vent out. The clay statues are built on a stable structure which can withstand blows. The unique initiative was praised for being a therapeutic but harmless way of stress-relief.

(Also read: Woman in salwar kameez filmed stealing Halloween candy in Canada. Watch)

Take a look at the viral video here:

‘Launch this in every country’

The video has now garnered over 37 million views on X and earned praise from many users who were both amused and stunned by the practice.

"It’s all fun and games until you see your own sculpture there waiting for someone to pick it up," joked one user.

"My old art teacher lets us do this in her class. I sculpted her face. Lets just say our relationships from that day onwards wasn't good," revealed another user.

"Launch this in every country before election starts. Open as many kiosks as possible of all political party figures. You will become millionaire as soon as election ends," quipped a third user.

(Also read: Noida man grabs woman's hair, slaps her in shocking video inside housing society)

However, many users also criticised the practice saying that it promotes anger and violent tendencies. "There are many other ways to relieve stress other than punching! Giving it a human shape is also a red flag," said one user.