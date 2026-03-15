Fire blazes through 40-plus stalls at Delhi’s Dastkar Nature Bazaar, goods and equipment 'totally destroyed'
A fire gutted over 40 stalls at Delhi’s Dastkar Bazaar; no injuries were reported.
A major fire broke out at the well known Dastkar Nature Bazaar in South Delhi’s Chhattarpur area on Sunday morning, destroying several stalls and goods belonging to artisans. According to organisers, the blaze gutted dozens of shops inside the popular handicrafts market, which regularly hosts exhibitions featuring handmade products from across India.
(Also read: Massive fire at Delhi fish market, video shows several shops engulfed in flames)
In a statement shared on Instagram, the official handle of Dastkar said the fire caused extensive damage to stalls and equipment, though fortunately no injuries or loss of life were reported.
The statement read, “Official statement: In the early hours of this morning a devastating fire at the Dastkar Nature Bazaar gutted 37 stalls in the permanent Gali e Khas and 5 stalls in the ongoing Bonanza Bazaar, totally destroying their goods, infrastructure and equipment. Luckily, there were no injuries or loss of life. The cause of the fire has not been verified.”
Event cancelled as organisers assess damage
Following the incident, the organisers announced that the remaining two days of the ongoing Bonanza Bazaar have been cancelled. The Dastkar team said it is currently focused on ensuring the safety of the remaining stalls and helping the artisans who suffered losses.
“The Dastkar team is working round the clock to mitigate the situation, secure the safety of the remaining stalls and site, as well as make payments to the participant artisans for their sales. The remaining two days of the ongoing Bazaar stand cancelled,” the statement said.
The organisation also appealed to supporters and visitors to stand with the affected craft groups during this difficult time. “Dastkar will do whatever we can to alleviate the losses and distress of the affected crafts groups. We appeal to all of you to join us in this endeavour,” the post added.
Take a look here at the post:
Social media reacts with concern
The incident drew emotional responses online, with many users expressing shock and sadness over the loss faced by artisans.
One user wrote, “So gutted to hear this, was here yesterday and was so thrilled to meet so many incredible artists with amazing stories. Feel so lucky we bought amazing art from them. My heart is broken. Let us know how we can support these vendors.”
Another commented, “I’m so sorry to hear this. I hope all the staff are safe and there is not too much damage and loss.” A third user said, “This is incredibly sad. So sorry to hear. Glad everyone is safe.”
Others echoed similar sentiments. “Oh no. Thank God everyone is safe,” wrote one person, while another simply said, “This is so heartbreaking.” One more user added, “This is heartbreaking. If there’s any way to crowdfund or support that would be great.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More