Fire blazes through 40-plus stalls at Delhi’s Dastkar Nature Bazaar, goods and equipment 'totally destroyed'

A major fire broke out at the well known Dastkar Nature Bazaar in South Delhi’s Chhattarpur area on Sunday morning, destroying several stalls and goods belonging to artisans. According to organisers, the blaze gutted dozens of shops inside the popular handicrafts market, which regularly hosts exhibitions featuring handmade products from across India. Firefighters trying to douse the fire that broke out at a nature bazaar of Andheria Mod, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

(Also read: Massive fire at Delhi fish market, video shows several shops engulfed in flames)

In a statement shared on Instagram, the official handle of Dastkar said the fire caused extensive damage to stalls and equipment, though fortunately no injuries or loss of life were reported.

The statement read, “Official statement: In the early hours of this morning a devastating fire at the Dastkar Nature Bazaar gutted 37 stalls in the permanent Gali e Khas and 5 stalls in the ongoing Bonanza Bazaar, totally destroying their goods, infrastructure and equipment. Luckily, there were no injuries or loss of life. The cause of the fire has not been verified.”

Event cancelled as organisers assess damage Following the incident, the organisers announced that the remaining two days of the ongoing Bonanza Bazaar have been cancelled. The Dastkar team said it is currently focused on ensuring the safety of the remaining stalls and helping the artisans who suffered losses.

“The Dastkar team is working round the clock to mitigate the situation, secure the safety of the remaining stalls and site, as well as make payments to the participant artisans for their sales. The remaining two days of the ongoing Bazaar stand cancelled,” the statement said.

The organisation also appealed to supporters and visitors to stand with the affected craft groups during this difficult time. “Dastkar will do whatever we can to alleviate the losses and distress of the affected crafts groups. We appeal to all of you to join us in this endeavour,” the post added.

Take a look here at the post: