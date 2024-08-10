Flight path of Brazil plane ends abruptly as it crashes with 62 people on board. Chilling video

A flight of Brazil’s regional passenger carrier Voepass crashed near Sao Paulo, killing 62 people on board. It crashed into a gated residential community after taking off from Cascavel, in Parana, and travelling for some 80 km. A video showing the plane's flight path has emerged on social media. The chilling video captures the flight path right till the horrific incident. The image shows the flight path of the Brazil plane that crashed with 62 people onboard. (Flightradar24)

Flightradar24, a flight tracking service, shared the video. Dailymail reposted the video on its Instagram page and wrote, “A flight tracker shows the path of the Voepass flight that crashed near São Paulo, Brazil, with 62 people aboard. It remains unknown what caused the crash.”

Take a look at the chilling video here:

When it crashed, the plane, an ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop, was headed to Sao Paulo’s international airport in Guarulhos. It has 57 passengers and four crew members, all of whom are presumed dead.

Social media has also gone viral with visuals of the aircraft plunging vertically before smashing to the ground. The witnesses recorded the images and the videos.

“Analyzing an air crash just with images can lead to wrong conclusions about the causes,” Brazilian aviation expert Lito Sousa told AP. “But we can see a plane with loss of support, no horizontal speed. In this flat spin condition, there’s no way to reclaim control of the plane,” Sousa added.

Brazil’s Federal Police have launched an investigation to find the cause of the crash. French-Italian plane manufacturer ATR said in a statement that they will fully cooperate with the investigation.

“We will investigate so this case is fully explained to the Brazilian people,” said Costa Filho, Minister of Ports and Airports of Brazil. Filho added that the Air Force’s centre will also launch a separate investigation into the matter.

(with agency input)