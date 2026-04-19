Founder worth ₹100 crore still travels by autos in Mumbai: 'The only thing that's changed is...'

“My founder friend who has 100cr net worth. Travels by auto whenever in Mumbai , takes share auto/taxi wherever possible, stays at simple hotels, has not bought an expensive vehicle,” Vinod Chendhil wrote on X. “Only thing that has changed is that he has more vacations/free time now.”

Where many people upgrade their lifestyles and their wheels as their salary increases, one unnamed founder still prefers to live simply.

Mumbai-based Chendhil revealed that his friend’s lifestyle had changed in just one way — he now takes more vacations.

The founder of the noodle brand Naturally Yours has shared the story of a fellow entrepreneur who lives simply despite having reached a net worth of ₹100 crore. Vinod Chendhil said that he is friends with the founder who is worth ₹100 crore — but still travels by autorickshaws and stays in “simple” hotels.

Chendhil was responding to a post from Ravi Handa reflecting about how different levels of wealth change people and their lifestyles.

Handa, an IIT-educated entrepreneur, had started a debate by saying that he is worth ₹10 crore and lives a comfortable life. However, his life would have changed considerably if he had a net worth of ₹50 crore.

Internet weighs in Some people in the comments section of Vinod Chendhil’s post wondered why his friend was living a "miserable" life despite being worth ₹100 crore. Chendhil responded to one such post saying his friend is “very very happy”.

(Also read: Indian CTO with ₹8 crore salary booked 35K/night hotel room for kids' nannies on Mauritius holiday)

“Why though? What is his reason for this?” another wondered. “Isn’t money a tool to make your life as easy and peaceful as possible from a personal finance standpoint? Why suffer in share auto if one doesn’t need to?”

“Dont know, personal choice maybe wants to keep it simple,” the founder of Naturally Yours replied. He did not provide further details on what his friend does.

“He can park 10 crore (10% of NW) in FD and very well enjoy all the luxuries as well. There is no sainthood in living like a poor if you’ve that much wealth. And not sure why you’re enjoying him living like a middle class person,” a user opined.

“Ah, but you should spend money on nice things. Be frugal in your business. Be indulgent in your life - The memories you get out of it are priceless,” another agreed.