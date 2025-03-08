French luxury brand’s one-legged jeans priced at 38,000 leave the internet baffled

A new fashion trend has taken social media by storm—one-legged jeans priced at a staggering ₹38,330 ($440). While some fashion-forward individuals are embracing the unique design, others are questioning its practicality and longevity. The denim piece is marketed as the “one-leg denim trouser” by French luxury brand Coperni.(Coperni)

Influencer Kristy Sarah, who boasts 16 million followers on TikTok and more than 7 million on Instagram tried on the unconventional jeans, describing them as “possibly the most controversial jeans on the internet.” Her husband, Desmond, was far from impressed, bluntly stating, “Nobody’s wearing that.” Many online users seemed to agree, labeling the design as “weird” and “ridiculous.”

Also read: Woman lost 75 kg with Ozempic but her transformation reveals an unexpected struggle

Many took to the comments section to react. One user wrote, "It’s a little too short for anybody’s preference”

Another added, “This is the equivalent of sleeping with one leg out of the sheets lol”

Another commented, “i wanna see it with like a knee high boot!!”

A user added, “That has to feel so weird”

Carson Kressley, an Emmy-winning stylist known for RuPaul’s Drag Race and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, shared a similar opinion. “Let’s hope this trend falls short and doesn’t have a leg to stand on,” he quipped while speaking to the New York Post.

French luxury brand, Coperni

Despite the skepticism, the denim piece—marketed as the “One-leg denim trouser” by French luxury brand Coperni—has already sold out in all available sizes: extra small, small, and medium. Those who missed out are taking matters into their own hands, cutting one leg off their old jeans to recreate the asymmetrical look.

Also read: JPMorgan Chase employees frustrated over desk shortages, noise amid RTO mandate: ‘Sick coworkers, crowded'

operni describes the design as “a radical departure from tradition,” blending high-waisted shorts with a single-leg bootcut silhouette. The brand first introduced asymmetrical fashion last October when model Amelia Gray walked the runway in a similar half-and-half pantsuit. Other major labels like Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton have also dabbled in the trend.

With denim continuing to dominate 2025’s fashion scene—especially after Kendrick Lamar’s revival of flared jeans—brands are under pressure to push boundaries. Kressley believes social media now dictates fashion trends more than designers or culture.