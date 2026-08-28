Ranchi, The IMD on Friday forecast heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, at several places across Jharkhand over the next four days. IMD forecasts heavy rain in several parts of Jharkhand from Aug 29

The weather office issued a 'yellow' warning for isolated thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall in several districts from August 29 to September 1.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph is likely across the state during the period, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD bulletin, northeastern districts Dumka, Deoghar, Jamtara and Giridih, southeastern districts West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan, and adjoining central district Dhanbad are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.

On Sunday, 17 eastern districts, including the mentioned eight districts, are expected to receive heavy rain.

On Monday, 12 districts, including Dhanbad, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Hazaribag and Koderma in the central part of the state, are likely to receive heavy showers.

On Tuesday, northwestern districts Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra, along with adjoining central districts Lohardaga, Ranchi, Gumla and Khunti, are likely to witness heavy rain.

"Cloudy conditions are likely to prevail, with a possibility of light to moderate rainfall across the state, and heavy rain is expected at isolated places. The maximum temperature is likely to decline by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three days," the bulletin said.

"We have issued a 'yellow' warning for isolated thunderstorms and lightning across all 24 districts of the state for the next four days. The wind speed will be up to 30-40 kmph. Heavy rain is likely to occur in several districts," IMD Ranchi Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.

During the past 24 hours, Jhumaria in East Singhbhum district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 74.2 mm.

Baharagora in East Singhbhum recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 36 degrees Celsius, followed by Chaibasa at 35.4 degrees Celsius. Pakur and Seraikela recorded 34.9 degrees Celsius each.

Ranchi recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

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