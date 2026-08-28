NORKA Roots said the list of 82 persons was prepared after verifying information received by the offices of the chief minister and chief secretary, the State Disaster Management Authority and NORKA Roots help desks till Thursday evening, it said.

NORKA Roots is the Keralam government agency that coordinates overseas affairs and welfare services for non-resident Keralites.

Thiruvananthapuram, As many as 60 people from Keralam who were stranded following the flash floods in Nepal have been confirmed safe, while eight Keralites, including four Australian citizens, could not be contacted, NORKA Roots said on Friday.

What happened to the eight Keralites who remain uncontactable after the floods?

What happened to the eight Keralites who remain uncontactable after the floods?

What measures is NORKA Roots taking to assist Keralites in Nepal?

What measures is NORKA Roots taking to assist Keralites in Nepal?

How many Keralites are confirmed safe after the Nepal floods?

How many Keralites are confirmed safe after the Nepal floods?

NORKA Roots Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Madhavan, in a statement on Friday, said that eight Keralites, including four who hold Australian citizenship, could not be contacted, and their details have been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs.

While 60 persons from Kerala who are in Nepal have reported being safe, he said.

The remaining 14 persons are from other states, and their details have been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs and the respective state governments, Madhavan said.

A 23-member Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage group, including 19 people from Keralam, is continuing its journey from Darchen in Tibet to Saga and is expected to reach Saga by Friday evening, he said.

The group is scheduled to travel from Saga to Kathmandu on August 29 morning through the Kodari-Nyalam border crossing and is expected to return to India by air from Kathmandu on August 31, he said.

NORKA Roots said it is coordinating with the concerned authorities and monitoring the group's travel.

Some other Keralites have informed their families that they had travelled from Nepal to India and reached Darjeeling in West Bengal, while some others are safe in the Mount Everest region, it said.

Information has also been received about a person who last contacted his family from Thulo Syabru in Langtang, Nepal, and another person facing travel difficulties in Jajarkot in Karnali Province, NORKA Roots said.

It said arrangements had been made, as directed by the Chief Minister's Office, to facilitate the travel of Keralites reaching India from Nepal to their homes in Keralam.

They can contact NORKA Roots help desks or the Delhi NRK Development Office for assistance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.