French woman shares India visa renewal ordeal: 'It takes up big part of my year'

A French woman living in India recently shared her frustration with the paperwork and stress involved in renewing her visa, saying the process takes a significant toll on her every year. Julia Chaigneau, a French national and co-founder of This is it Studio, shared her experience in a post on X. Julia concluded her post by saying that the visa process takes up a significant portion of her year. (X/@juliachaigneau)

"Thank god I love living in India, because the paperwork, patience, and life it takes out of me every visa renewal is insane, haha," Julia wrote in the X post.

She said that she had spent weeks dealing with the process and had finally completed her latest visa renewal. "After a couple of weeks of this constant stress, I'm finally done with this round," she wrote.

"I know I'm far from the only one living as a foreigner somewhere, but it's always crazy to me how a few paperwork can dictate everything, after building my whole life in a country I love, with my work and my people around me," she added.

Julia concluded her post by saying that the visa process takes up a significant portion of her year. "Anyway, just thought I'd share this. I never really talk about this part of my life, even though it takes up such a big part of my year," she wrote.