German woman captures her stunned reaction to chaotic Delhi traffic, calls it a real life ‘roller coaster’

A German woman has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a light hearted video documenting her first hand experience of navigating Delhi's famously chaotic traffic.

The clip, posted on her Instagram account @lizlaz_tv, shows her seated inside a moving car while reacting in real time to the bustling roads outside.

A roller-coaster ride through the capital

In the video, she is heard saying: "Welcome to Delhi, where the traffic looks like a rollercoaster. Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh. Oh, no. No, oh, my goodness. This is not how we do it in Germany, okay? Where's the order? Where's the structure?" Her amused yet bewildered commentary highlights the sharp contrast she perceives between Indian roads and German traffic systems, which she hints are more structured and predictable.

Her video appears to have resonated strongly with viewers. The clip has already garnered more than 33,000 views and has drawn several comments from users.

Viewers respond with familiar wit

The comment section quickly turned into a lively, tongue in cheek discussion. One viewer wrote, "This is nothing, come to Mumbai," while another added, “More like a racetrack”. A Bengaluru based user chimed in with, "You should come to Bengaluru once and see," inviting her to witness the city’s own version of gridlock.

Some commenters took a more reflective approach. One person remarked, "In India the law is strict, however nobody follows it," hinting at enforcement challenges, while another countered her impression by saying, "I've seen such stuff in Germany too," suggesting that traffic chaos is not unique to India. Another user echoed her concern, writing, "Yes, that is a serious issue. I completely agree with you."

