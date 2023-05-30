Home / Trending / GT fans express sadness as team loses against CSK in IPL 2023

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 30, 2023 02:06 AM IST

Gujarat Titans fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment over their favourite team losing IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings.

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is undoubtedly one of the most dramatic finals in the history of IPL. The event came to an end after CSK won the game with 5 wickets against GT. And now, fans of the losing team have taken to Twitter to express their sadness. While some said that their team played well, others expressed that they were hoping for a better performance.

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans fans react to the team losing against Chennai Super Kings. (Instagram/@gujarat_titans)
Here are some posts from fans of GT:

IPL 2023 started on March 23 with a match between MS Dhoni-led CSK and Hardik Pandya-led GT at the same stadium where it ended today, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After locking horns with different teams, CSK and GT made it to the final. The final match was slated to take place on May 28 but was moved to the reserve day due to heavy downpour. On May 29, the match finally took place but not without occasional hindrances due to rain. Today’s match brings an end to the 16th chapter of one of the biggest cricket events of the world.

chennai super kings gujarat titans ipl twitter viral
