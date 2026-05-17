Gurgaon man calls out Shatabdi passenger for sitting cross legged, ‘entering’ his space: ‘Idiotic civic sense’

A Gurgaon man’s post about a co passenger allegedly taking up his space while travelling in a Shatabdi train has sparked a discussion on civic sense and public transport etiquette in India. A Gurgaon man called out a co passenger in Shatabdi for invading his personal space during the journey. (X/@gurjota)

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Taking to X, Gurjot Ahluwalia shared a picture from his train journey and claimed that the person sitting next to him was seated cross legged in a way that entered his personal space.

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“Traveling in Shatabdi, and the intelligent person next to me is sitting cross legged clearly entering my space for past 30 mins. How do you solve this idiotic civic sense of educated illiterates in India?” Ahluwalia wrote in his post.

The post quickly drew attention on the platform, with many users reacting to the situation and sharing their own experiences of uncomfortable journeys in trains, flights and buses.

‘If his dirty shoes touch me once’ In another post, Ahluwalia added that he was trying to stay calm, but the situation was testing his patience.

“I was wrong or this guy saw my post. But if his dirty shoes touch me once, then I'm losing my patience!” he wrote.

However, the matter did not escalate further. In a follow up post, Ahluwalia said the passenger did not repeat the same sitting position after the tea and food service began.

“Thankfully the person didn't repeat that sitting position after the tea/food service started. All good guys,” he wrote.

Take a look here at the post: