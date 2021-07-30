Home / Trending / Hospice arranges special birthday surprise for 88-year-old woman. Watch
The image shows a singer singing for the 88-year-old woman on her birthday.(YouTube/@St Richard's Hospice)
The image shows a singer singing for the 88-year-old woman on her birthday.(YouTube/@St Richard's Hospice)
trending

Hospice arranges special birthday surprise for 88-year-old woman. Watch

Originally shared on St Richard's Hospice’s official YouTube channel, the video is now being re-shared on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:04 AM IST

There are some videos that besides being beautiful also have the capability to leave you emotional. This clip showcasing a woman’s 88th birthday celebration is one such video.

Originally shared on St Richard's Hospice’s official YouTube channel, the video is now being re-shared on Twitter.

“Our In-patient Unit Team arranged a special surprise for patient Roz, to celebrate her 88th birthday! Singer Nicole, from Doorstep Princesses, visited the hospice gardens to sing for Roz and her family in the sunshine. And, our Catering Team made a birthday cake too! It is always our privilege to help make time spent at St Richard’s as personal and special to our patients as possible. Thank you to Nicole for helping make the occasion so memorable!” reads the caption shared on YouTube. The Twitter caption too mentions the details shown in the video.

Take a look at the video:

The particular post on Twitter has gathered more than 3,400 views and the numbers are increasing.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hospice twitter viral video youtube video + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.