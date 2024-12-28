HRTC bus narrowly escapes tragedy: Vehicle skids off on icy road in Himachal Pradesh

Amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, social media is abuzz with videos showcasing the perils of driving on icy roads. One such heart-stopping moment of an Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus losing control on a snowy slope, narrowly escaping what could have been a major tragedy. The incident, captured on camera, shows the bus skidding dangerously before colliding with a parked pickup van. The HRTC bus lost control on icy roads, hitting a parked vehicle.(X/@rishibagree)

Also read: Video: How cops cleared 1,000 vehicle jam in Himachal Pradesh

The post, shared just hours ago, has garnered significant attention, underscoring the risks associated with snow-covered roads. Many took to the comments section to share their views. A user wrote, “Driving in snow with chains on a bus doesn't guarantee safety, as even with chains, buses can still skid, as seen in Himachal Pradesh.”

Take a look at the video:

In Himachal Pradesh, police rescued around 5,000 tourists stranded at the Solang Nala ski resort in Kullu due to heavy snowfall. The rescue operation began after nearly 1,000 vehicles became stuck in the area. According to Kullu police, both the vehicles and tourists were successfully evacuated to safe locations.

Earlier this week, parts of Himachal Pradesh, including the state capital Shimla, were blanketed in snow, transforming the popular tourist destination into a picturesque winter wonderland. The snow-covered houses, shops, and streets attracted tourists celebrating Christmas, adding charm to the holiday season.

Another viral video, shared on Instagram by Vishal Chauhan, captured a heart-stopping moment when a white Toyota sedan skidded dangerously on an icy road in Shimla. The video shows onlookers reacting in shock as the car slipped precariously down the road before finally getting stuck, avoiding what could have been a disaster.

According to Punjab Kesari Himachal, the incident took place at Shimla’s Lakkar Bazaar. After the car became stuck on the road, several people came together to free it. A group of men was filmed lifting the car up, getting it unstuck and allowing it to continue on its way. Their efforts drew applause from onlookers.