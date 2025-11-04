‘I sent 13 girls back to India’: YouTuber reveals grim reality behind Canada’s migration boom

Indo-Canadian YouTuber Kushal Mehra has warned Indian parents not to send their children to Canada for higher education amid the ongoing job crisis and rise in racist sentiments. In a conversation with journalist Ravinder Singh Robin, Mehra said that young Indians are lured to Canada with the promise of obtaining permanent residency — only to face exploitation, no job prospects, racism, and even human trafficking in some cases. Indo-Canadian YouTuber Kushal Mehra has over 1.8 lakh YouTube subscribers

The grim reality of Canadian colleges

Kushal Mehra said that many students go to Canada with dreams of obtaining permanent residency (PR). He blamed Canadian colleges and universities for selling fake promises and diplomas.

Mehra explained that around 2019, several Canadian colleges and universities came to India to attract international students. They implied that students would be able to get PR after studying in Canada. What the students did not realise was that many of these colleges and universities were “diploma mills” — selling diplomas without any actual value in the job market.

According to him, many Indian students fell prey to fake colleges who promised a path to citizenship.

“If it’s a reputed university like Waterloo, York, or Western, that’s different. But if someone offers you a diploma mill admission, it’s a trap that will destroy your future,” Mehra cautioned.

Indians flood to Canada

Mehra further explained that in 2020, Canada faced a labour shortage and “opened the floodgates” for Indians to immigrate.

The result of this was a housing crisis where rents shot up as thousands of immigrants entered Canada. It also led to a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment as Canadians felt their jobs were being taken away from them. (Also read: ‘This is the reality of Canada’: Indian woman shares video of massive job fair queues for just 5 positions)

Mehra said many Indians today face joblessness, high rental rates and growing hostility in Canada. He linked these problems to Motion M44, a motion passed in 2022 that allowed students to work full-time during studies.

More concerningly, the Canada-based podcaster explained that many Indian girls are vulnerable to exploitation in Canada.

Sexual exploitation in Canada

He said that in the last three years, he has sent 13 girls back to India at his own expense as they had become victims of human trafficking. “I helped them go back because they were being sexually trafficked,” he said.

Mehra estimated that in Toronto alone, over 4,000 women from India or of Indian origin are victims of the sex trade. He blamed the crisis on touts who take advantage of the desperation of young Indian women who have come to Canada after selling most of their ancestral properties.

“They have spent ₹40 to 50 lakh to come to Canada. They have sold over 50% of their land. They have nothing to fall back on… what will they do after going back to India? These touts take advantage of this desperation,” Mehra explained.

He ended the video by advising Indian parents not to send their children to Canada. “If you have land, farm it. India has good universities, send your children there,” said the Canada-based podcaster.

(Also read: Indian man dubs Canada ‘Canindia’ after spotting large desi crowd: ‘Goa banakar rakha hai’)