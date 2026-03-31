IIT Roorkee team named 'hehe I do cp' makes it to international programming contest

The team comprises three students — Shorya Singhal, Atish Sahoo, and Druhin Lamba — along with their mentor, Professor Balasubramanian Raman, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Roorkee.

In a post shared on LinkedIn and Instagram two weeks ago, IIT Roorkee wrote: “We are proud to announce that team "hehe i do cp" from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has qualified for the prestigious International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals 2026.” The international programming contest will be held in Dubai in November.

IIT Roorkee has announced that a team from the institute has qualified for the prestigious International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals 2026. While the achievement drew applause, it was the team’s unserious name that raised eyebrows on social media.

More about ICPC In its post, IIT Roorkee explained that ICPC is the world’s oldest, largest, and most prestigious university-level programming competition. Only about 140 teams make it to the World Finals, often from top institutes like MIT, Stanford, Harvard, Oxford, and Cambridge.

“Qualification is widely recognized as one of the highest honours a university programmer can achieve, on par with the International Olympiads in Science, Mathematics, and Informatics,” the institute said.

(Also read: 5 IIT graduates who climbed to the top in the United States)

IIT team’s name raises eyebrows That a team name “hehe i do cp” made it to the world stage raised more than a few eyebrows. On Instagram, the announcement racked up over 600 comments, most of them amused by the team’s name.

One person tried to fathom what was going through the students’ heads when they came up with the name. “Yea bro just put anything random as team name like we are gonna win lol,” the person commented.

Another simply wrote: “Team what?!”

Several people wondered why the team chose to include CP in their name. While CP can stand for competitive programming, the abbreviation also has more sinister connotations.

“DO NOT ABBREVIATE COMPETITIVE PROGRAMMING,” a user said. Another wrote, “Don't abbreviate CP guys.” “Team name is diabolical,” an Instagram user said.