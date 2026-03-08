Memes go viral as India gets flying start against New Zealand in T20 World Cup final: 'Aaj nazar nahi lagni chahiye'
Memes flood social media as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson power India to a blazing start against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand is underway, with both teams chasing history. India is looking to defend their T20 World Cup title, while New Zealand are hoping to win its first men’s T20 World Cup trophy.
As India got off to a flying start, social media users quickly began sharing memes about the match.
Here's a look at the best India vs New Zealand memes:
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final
Meanwhile, on the field, India’s openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson took the attack to the New Zealand bowlers early in the innings.
The first over from Matt Henry began with three dot balls. But Samson soon changed the mood by hitting a six to get India off the mark. Abhishek followed with a couple of boundaries before smashing his first six of the match.
The two batters kept the momentum going and brought up India’s fifty quickly. By the end of the Powerplay, India had scored 92 runs, putting New Zealand under pressure.
Notably, India has never beaten New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match before. The two sides faced each other in 2007, 2016 and 2021, with New Zealand winning all three matches.
India reached the final after beating England in the semifinals, while New Zealand defeated South Africa to book their place in the title clash.
As the match continues, memes and reactions from fans continue to flood social media.
