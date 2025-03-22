Indian CEO instantly replies to customer complaining about product quality on X: ’Damn’

People increasingly use X to complain about product issues or poor service, often tagging brands or companies directly. Their posts usually receive responses from the dedicated support teams. However, in the case of this woman who ranted on X about receiving a faulty pillow, the response came directly from the company's CEO and that also within just a few hours. The images show the product on the company’s website (L) and the one the customer received (R). (X/@Dishasatra)

An X user wrote, “What I ordered VS what I received” and tagged Frido. She also shared two photos. One shows a product on the company’s site, and the other captures what she received. While the product picture on the website shows a large, triangular wedge-shaped pillow, fully expanded and firm, the other photo shows a deflated, flat, and misshapen product.

How did the CEO react?

“Damn,” founder and CEO of Frido, Ganesh Sonawane, wrote. In the next line, he added, “Apologies for the inconvenience.” He then explained the reason behind the faulty product.

“In very rare cases, the vacuum gets stronger and it doesn't unroll fully within expected time,” he posted, assuring, “Team will resolve.”

Take a look at the posts here:

How did social media react?

Social media users had a lot to say about the post. While some praised the CEO, a few complained about his company’s products.

An individual wrote, “Mr. Sonawane @ganeshunwired this reflects your quality assurance standard practices level for end customers. So much hype on marketing but logistics went on a holiday as seen from the user experience. Didn't expect this.” The CEO replied, “The more we centralize our operations, these issues are reducing with time, but at our scale, a 1% logistic issue which is near unavoidable would mean 40-50 people getting disappointed everyday. Quality issues are extremely low, working on it to get it to near zero in next few quarters.”

Another posted, “The Frido Wedge pillow is received in highly compressed form. It takes a few hours to gain its expected shape. I bought it for my wife & she just loves it. We have also gifted it to a few senior relatives & they too appreciated it very much.” A third added, “I like CEO's that admit an issue and quickly resolve it.”

Who is Ganesh Sonawane?

Hailing from Maharashtra, he completed engineering at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut. He worked as an R&D Assistant Manager at Bajaj Auto Ltd for four years before founding Frido, a company that sells products to enhance daily living, in 2015.